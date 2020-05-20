Survey shows lock down and liquor are leading to strained relationships

A survey has revealed that lockdown and liquor is leading to strained relationships in Kansas.

With lockdowns being in place for the last month or so for many states, many couples are in close quarters more often than they were before.

With less ability to socialize, partners and cohabitees have been forced to come to a gruesome reality: some may not be compatible after all.

Alchol.org, which leads the market in providing treatment and resources for substance abuse, conducted a survey of 3,000 couples during quarantines. The study found that many couples have clashed during lockdown.

At least 13% of Kansans say spending so much time at home and drinking alcohol has put unnecessary strain on their relationships.

Almost 24% of couples admitted that they often argue with their partner when one or both have been consuming alcohol. This suggests that alcohol only exacerbates issues such as these. Only 20% of respondents say they are more honest with each other when intoxicated.

This may be the reason that underlying issues ate brought to the surface while drinking, which can be a problem if you are living in isolation and have no outlet to express yourself.

American’s say excessive drinking is a deal-breaker while 15% of respondents stated they have ended a relationship due to excessive drinking on either side. However, only 8% say alcohol is an important part of their relationship and if both people went sober their relationship would suffer according to 33% of people. Lastly, at least 77% say they would consider ending a relationship if either partner started to develop a drinking habit.

There is a clear correlation between alcohol and dysfunctional relationships which can be due to the fact that underlying issues get brought to the front of a drunk argument.

For more information on the study or to see an interactive map visit their website.

