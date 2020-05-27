Survey shows Kansans are virtually partying 3 times a week

A survey has revealed that Kansas are hosting virtual parties an average of three times a week.

Improb.com has conducted a survey across America of how often resident are hosting virtual parties during stay at home orders.

The results show that Kansas residents party virtually an average of three times a week. The states with the fewest parties are Louisiana, Maine and Oregon, who only party twice a week.

Americans, however, are still drinking just as much during their pandemic-fueled virtual parties. At least 10% of Americans have experienced more hangovers during COVID-19 lockdowns than they did before. The survey found that on average, during the virtual parties people are consuming at least four drinks.

While the platform may be virtual, the outfits are very real. At least 26% of Americans get dressed up for their virtual parties. Some residents are even crashing other people’s virtual parties, as much as 10% have admitted to doing so.

While it may be harder to go out and meet new people, Americans are flirting online just as much as ever. Single American’s are going on as many as five virtual video dates a week. Men seem to be the ones perpetrating the most dates going on five, compared to women going on four.

Virtual platforms seem to be keeping American’s better connected through the pandemic than ever before.

