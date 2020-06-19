Survey shows COVID-19 changed plans for nearly half of recent graduates

COVID-19 has recent high school graduates doing some serious re-evaluation. Some are putting off college - or deciding not to go at all.

A recent survey of the class of 2020 found nearly half of them have shifted or cancelled plans as a result of the pandemic.

The virus forced changes in college plans - made money tighter - and is pushing back a future that seemed so close.

"I think we shouldn't be surprised that roughly half of graduating seniors talk about their plans needing to change as a result of COVID-19," said Ashley Charest, the Junior Achievement of Kansas President.

A national junior achievement study shows 40-percent of graduating seniors say they're working – 49-percent of that group say their families now depend on their income.

The students moving forward with higher education have concerns of their own.

Washburn Rural graduate Macy Zeigler is still excited - but her memories of online high school classes raise concern about her new courses.

"It was a little difficult just not having the direct communication with my teachers," she said.

"My first week of classes is going to be online, but I’m hoping that's not too big of a deal it's still easier to ask questions and grasp material in person rather than online."

Junior Achievement of Kansas has resources for recent grads - you can find out how to get help or advice for yourself or others you know by visiting a link here.