Survey shows American's plan to spend $100 a week at small businesses

While states begin reopening, Americans are starting to feel a bit more optimistic about the COVID-19 pandemic and want to support their favorite local businesses.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 people by Groupon, at least 67% of Americans are more hopeful now than when the pandemic first began, and 75% plan to support small businesses as much as possible.

On average the survey found that people plan to spend about $100 a week which is up 16% from before the pandemic.

The survey also found that restaurants, retail shops, clothing stores, salons, spas and bars are the first places people are hoping to return. People lasted about 12 days before performing services, such as haircuts, on themselves during stay at home orders. Lastly, 90% of respondents said they missed eating at restaurants, going to movies, seeing friends, spending time with family and getting brunch the most.

For more information on the survey visit Businesswire.com.

