Survey finds almost 60 percent of Americans think the workplace has changed for the better following pandemic

As restrictions from COVID-19 begin to loosen, many people are considering the future of the workplace.

A survey from WalletHub finds that 57% of Americans think the pandemic has changed the way we work for the better.

The online survey of 300 people found that half the participants found that they were more productive working from home while the other 50 percent did not.

Evergy’s Human Resources Director Kelly Murphy has been working from home since March and is not expected to return to the office until August based on Evergy’s five-phase return plan to employees.

According to Murphy, about 45 percent of Evergy employees are working from home, mainly in customer service and office-based roles and said she is impressed with the company’s quick switch to remote work.

"It happened almost overnight it was something that we didn't anticipate but it happened very quickly and smoothly actually, we weren't sure how it would all go," she said.

“It’s worked really well so including our customer service folks are taking calls from customers and they’re able to successfully address customer issues you might here a dog or a child in the background but they’re taking calls just like they always would they’re just at home.”

Murphy, who lives in Kansas City, MO, said cutting out her office commute gave her more opportunities to increase overall productivity.

"That gives me an additional 20 minutes each way so 40 minutes in my day. I found that if a meeting ends early, I could quickly take the dog out for a walk around the block or something like that I could never do in the office."

Murphy is confident the team can do their work remotely efficiently if needed.

“I think we all can be as productive as we need to be just given our workloads and trying to keep up and stay ahead and proactively plan for things,” she said.

However, she still thinks physical office spaces are needed and have importance in workplace development.

"I think we'll still need offices we'll still need to get together to meet in person and there's a lot of collaboration and camaraderie that's developed by having those in-person relationships, but the workplace may change it may look a little different.”

WIBW’s National Sales Assistant and Receptionist Lynda Janes, who recently returned to regular office work, found that adapting to the work from home format helped her bond with her colleagues.

“Working from home at first was a challenge especially with some technical issues and things I thought it worked beautifully,” she said.

"You don't get to have that feedback with your fellow coworkers and your friends here but as far as getting your work done it was a change but it was one that could be done so I think all of us felt proud that we were able to do some of those things that we were asked to do."

Janes, too, believed the increased efficiency could not replace the feeling of seeing her coworkers in person.

“I might have been a little more productive at home because I had no distractions but obviously I love the people I work with it it’s the interaction the community members that come around everyday I miss seeing all of those people it’s one of my favorite things about the place,” she said.

