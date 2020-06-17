'Sure Hands' provides assistance at Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center

Thanks to a partial grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, the Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Manhattan now has a ‘Sure Hands’ lift installed to assist riders get onto horses.

Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Manhattan is the first facility in Kansas with a 'Sure Hands' lift to assist riders with different abilities, get into the saddle.

The ‘Sure Hands’ lift provides a safe way for instructors and volunteers to help riders onto the saddle for their riding lesson.

The lift can be used for riders with different abilities, who may be unable to mount a horse in the more traditional way.

“It’s a really wonderful piece to use, because you don’t have to pick people up and put them on the horse, you can do it straight from the ground, or a wheelchair.” Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Centers, executive director, Ken Scroggs says.

With the coronavirus pandemic, staff at Hope Ranch have added additional procedures to ensure safety for participants and staff, including temperature checks before starting lessons, as well as availability of masks and hand sanitizer.

Hope Ranch has also recently opened their new facility in Topeka. The facility in Topeka is located at Mission Creek Camp at 7240 SW Douglas Road in Topeka, KS.

Hope Ranch in Manhattan is located at 3715 W 69th Avenue just west of Manhattan. For more information on Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Centers, visit HopeRanchKS.org.