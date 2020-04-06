Super pink moon to light night sky

If the skies are clear where you live, Mother Nature is dishing up a treat Tuesday night.

The pink moon moniker is just another name for April’s full moon. (Source: NASA)

A super pink moon will appear. It’s the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

“Before you get your hopes up, this ‘Super Pink Moon’ won’t actually look ‘super pink’—or any hue of pink, really,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

“The moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead.”

The pink moon is the first full moon of the spring and gets its name from the blooms of pink moss phlox that appear this time of year.

It’s also called the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon.