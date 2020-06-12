Sunset Zoo reopens to public Saturday, June 13th

After being closed for nearly three months, Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday morning at 10 am.

With the reopening, Sunset Zoo has made some changes to the hours the zoo is open, in order to allow staff time to sanitize the high traffic areas of the zoo more thoroughly.

Staff will sanitize the zoo each morning before they open, at mid-day and again after the zoo closes for the day.

Some pathways within the zoo are marked as one-way paths, as well as marking on the ground indicating social distance spacing at the viewing areas near the animals.

“Know that we are here for you and we’re just making sure that everything’s safe and healthy and we’ll continue to do this throughout the summer and throughout however long this lasts because we want the zoo to be here for our community.” Sunset Zoo, Marketing and Development officer, Melissa Kirkwood says.

The Sunset Zoo hours, for at least the next 14 days, are from 10 am to 12 pm, with a sanitizing break from 12pm to 1pm, when the zoo will reopen from 1pm to 3pm.

After the two week period zoo officials will analyze the situation and make decisions on the next phase of reopening.

For more updates on the Sunset Zoo, you can visit their website, Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.