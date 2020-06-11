Sunset Zoo reopens to public

The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan will begin reopening on Friday, June 12 says a release from the zoo.

The Zoo says that members of the zoo may return on Friday, June 12, while the public may return Saturday, June 13.

Zoo staff says that Sunset will be reopening as an outdoor park only, viewing areas will be open outside, however all indoor viewing areas, gift shop, Nature Exploration Center and concession stand will all be closed.

The Zoo says that it has taken extra measures to approach safely reopening which promotes social distancing signs and markers and signs to warn of high traffic and high touch areas. Staff says that restroom facilities and water bottle refill stations will remain open for visitors.

According to the release all areas of the zoo that will be used by the public will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day while staff practices social distancing. Zookeepers will not be doing scheduled feedings or chats until the Zoo moves into another phase of reopening.

The Zoo also says that hours and days of operation will be modified to restrict crowd sizes to 240 people per a 2-hour time block. According to the release if the Zoo reaches capacity visitors will be alerted and crowd numbers will be reevaluated before allowing in new guests.

The new hours for Sunset Zoo are 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Zoo says that the Wednesday and Thursday closures will allow for routine maintenance and cleaning.

"We have looked at every area of operation for safety for our guests, members, staff, and the animals in our care. We will be modifying this schedule as our community phase’s change. We have worked hard as a staff with the Zoo, the City of Manhattan, and our community to provide the best possible experience for our guests. We cannot wait to see you," says Jared Bixby, Curator of Education for Sunset Zoo.

Sunset says that it will be granting members of Friends of Sunset Zoo a 3-month extension, which will be automatically credited to accounts, to their membership honor the membership while the Zoo was closed.

"We have missed our members, our visitors, and we are happy to be an outdoor venue that all can come experience during this unique time. We have taken every possible measure to keep everyone safe, and we are glad to be here for the community," says Scott Shoemaker, Sunset Zoo Director.

Tickets for the Zoo will be available for purchase at the Guest Service entry during hours of operation as social distancing rules will be in place at entry and exit of the Zoo.

The Zoo says that evaluations will take place every 14 days before any phase changes will be made.

Full details of the Zoo’s reopening, as well as more information about the Zoo itself, can be found on its website.

