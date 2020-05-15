Sunset Zoo finalizing phased reopening plans, virtual summer camps

While other zoos in northeast Kansas have announced their reopening plans, Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo is working to finalize their phased reopening plan before announcing an official reopening date.

Although the Sunset Zoo is not open to the public, staff at the zoo are doing virtual zoo events, including virtual birthday parties, and soon they will be offering virtual meeting opportunities for businesses as well.

When the zoo is able to reopen, there are a few areas that will remain closed until later in the reopening phase.

The enclosed viewing areas near the chimpanzees, and the flamingos are among the areas to remain closed, however there is still access to both of those exhibits from the sides of the enclosed viewing areas.

The playground and picnic pavilion will also remain closed to allow staff to focus on the animal exhibits, and not continuously sanitizing the equipment and tables after each guest.

“We do have a couple of areas at the zoo that we are looking at making one-way. So that we can kind of control the traffic, and that’s just because the walkways in those areas are a little bit more narrow.” Sunset Zoo, curator of Education, Jared Bixby says.

Bixby says they plan to roll out two new options for businesses to help change up virtual meetings. One option is a Luncheon Zoom with the Zoo, where Zoo staff will introduce attendees to three of the Zoo’s ambassador animals, with and question and answer session.

The second option is a Zoom with the Zoo option where the Zoo will have two cameras in the ferret exhibit, allowing the ferrets to join your Zoom meeting.

Sunset Zoo officials hope to announce plans for their virtual summer camp opportunities as early as next week, and updates on the phased reopening of the zoo will be posted on their website and social media when the decision has been finalized.