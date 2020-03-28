Sunny, not as windy Sunday

Gusty winds will continue through the evening before the breezes start to diminish for the rest of the weekend.

Cloudy skies this evening should clear out later tonight, leaving us with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Temperatures during the morning will start out near 40 degrees with afternoon highs making it into the upper 60s.

Winds today were gusting between 40 to 50 mph. There will still be a bit of a westerly breeze Sunday, but it should only gust up to 25 mph.

Another day of mild weather is expected Monday. We will have sunshine to start the day before clouds increase through the afternoon. Highs will once again reach the upper 60s.

Our next round of rain will begin to develop Monday evening, becoming more widespread through the overnight. There will not be any thunderstorms or severe weather.

Any showers should end by early Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range from a quarter to half inch for most areas.