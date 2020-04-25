Sunny, dry and warmer Sunday

A few showers will linger through sunset this evening, then skies will clear out overnight.

We will be dry for the remainder of the weekend. Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the low 40s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. South winds will be breezy during the afternoon.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the higher chance of severe weather will stay just south of our area. Check back for updates in case the timing of the front changes.

After the storm chance Tuesday, we should remain dry for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will bring gusty northwest winds behind the front, but high temperatures will only fall back to around 70 degrees.

We will recover quickly with highs back in the mid 70s and even some 80s forecast by Friday and the start of next weekend.