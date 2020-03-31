Sunflower State Games still on schedule

The Sunflower State Games announced Tuesday that this year's games are still on schedule.

The annual collection of sports competitions are currently scheduled from July 10-19.

The Kansas Senior Games, scheduled from September 11-20, are also still on schedule.

Sunflower State Games officials say they will make any changes needed for health and safety.

They also announced that they have postponed the 4th Annual Topeka Corporate Games and plan to hold them sometime in the fall.