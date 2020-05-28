Sunflower State Games set to go on as planned; registration now open

The Sunflower State Games are set to go on as planned for its 30th year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The Games' Board of Directors say they're continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and staying up-to-date with state and federal recommendations for hosting events.

“We are committed to our family of Kansas athletes, volunteers and all constituents in providing a safe and healthy competition for 2020 during these unprecedented times.” interim executive director Cassie Criger said.

The Games make up the largest amateur multi-sport festival in Kansas. Last year, nearly 7,000 athletes participated in 44 different sports, representing 21 states. Roughly 700 volunteers put on the event.

This year's competition, spread out at various sites across Topeka, are set for July 10-19.

"Organizers are hoping to host over 6,500 athletes for the 13th consecutive year in 2020," the organization wrote on their website.

Two new competitions are set to be introduced in 2020: E-Sports and the Big Bass Fishing Tournament.

Registration is now open for this year's competition.

"In the event that a sport you signed up for is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, your sports registration fee will be refunded or you can elect to have a credit for a future event," SSG wrote.

The full lineup of sports includes:

Adventure Race

Archery

Badminto

Baseball

Basketball

Big Bass

BMX

Bowling

Cornhole

Cricket

Cross Country

Darts

Disc Golf

Fishing Derby

Functional Fitness

Golf

Horseshoes

Indoor Soccer

Jiu Jitsu

Judo

Martial Arts

Miniature Golf

Orienteering

Pickleball

Powerlifting

Racquetball

Rowing

Sand Volleyball

Shooting

Slow-pitch

Softball

Soccer

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track/Field

Volleyball

Wrestling

5K/10K Road Race.