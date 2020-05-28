Sunflower State Games set to go on as planned; registration now open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State Games are set to go on as planned for its 30th year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.
The Games' Board of Directors say they're continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and staying up-to-date with state and federal recommendations for hosting events.
“We are committed to our family of Kansas athletes, volunteers and all constituents in providing a safe and healthy competition for 2020 during these unprecedented times.” interim executive director Cassie Criger said.
The Games make up the largest amateur multi-sport festival in Kansas. Last year, nearly 7,000 athletes participated in 44 different sports, representing 21 states. Roughly 700 volunteers put on the event.
This year's competition, spread out at various sites across Topeka, are set for July 10-19.
"Organizers are hoping to host over 6,500 athletes for the 13th consecutive year in 2020," the organization wrote on their website.
Two new competitions are set to be introduced in 2020: E-Sports and the Big Bass Fishing Tournament.
Registration is now open for this year's competition.
"In the event that a sport you signed up for is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, your sports registration fee will be refunded or you can elect to have a credit for a future event," SSG wrote.
The full lineup of sports includes:
Adventure Race
Archery
Badminto
Baseball
Basketball
Big Bass
BMX
Bowling
Cornhole
Cricket
Cross Country
Darts
Disc Golf
Fishing Derby
Functional Fitness
Golf
Horseshoes
Indoor Soccer
Jiu Jitsu
Judo
Martial Arts
Miniature Golf
Orienteering
Pickleball
Powerlifting
Racquetball
Rowing
Sand Volleyball
Shooting
Slow-pitch
Softball
Soccer
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Track/Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
5K/10K Road Race.