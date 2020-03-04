Sunflower Games director following new opportunity

The Sunflower Games begin on July 10 this year, but with a new executive director.

Long-time director Mitch Gross told Ralph Hipp on Wednesday's red couch show about his new YMCA job in Nebraska. Mitch has accepted a new position as executive director and CEO for the YMCA in McCook, Nebraska, which is just north of Oberlin, Kansas.

Mitch says he is grateful for his 14 years at the helm of the games and the opportunity to be a part of such great sports events.

“It's just a change we've been talking about for a while now," Gross said. Obviously going to miss the Sunflower State Games and all of the people associated with it, but it's just a good point in our life to make this change."

Mitch also told Ralph they do have new games this year, E-sporting events, and bass team fishing at Melvern Lake.