Sunday forecast: Warmer with decreasing clouds

After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will be much warmer today with the warming trend continuing into the start of the work week. A cold front Wednesday will bring temperatures back down to temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. Temperatures early Friday morning need to be watched for the potential for temperatures near the freezing mark in some spots.

Precipitation wise models are not in agreement on when the best chance for precipitation will fall however all of them mainly agree that high chances for rain are low. This means that some models are hinting at light rain as early as tonight and even Monday night while other models keep the forecast area dry. The long term models are hinting at Friday night into Saturday with the highest chance for rain however due to inconsistencies from the past couple days will hold off on putting a rain chance in for Saturday and will continue to monitor the trends in the coming days.

Today decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Those that may be stuck in cloud cover all day especially east of HWY 75 may be stuck in the mid 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with lows in the low 50s which may occur this evening before midnight and then after midnight steady if not slightly warmer temperatures where many spots may be in the low-mid 50s by sunrise. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow decreasing clouds with highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day with low 80s for most spots. It’ll still be mild on Wednesday however a cold front will be pushing through by the afternoon and that could produce falling temperatures. After highs in the 70s for most spots in the mid afternoon, many spots may be in the upper 50s-low 60s by 7pm before the sun sets. This could change based on the timing of the cold front so stay tuned.

Behind the front dropping in the mid 30s to low 40s Wednesday night with upper 50s-low 60s on Thursday. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected on Friday with another cold front that may push through Saturday although as mentioned above there still remains some differences in the models for next weekend on the overall weather pattern.

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. Don’t be surprised if there are light rain showers tonight or tomorrow night that could linger into the morning hours. Right now the chance is too small to put in the official forecast but we'll continue to fine tune the forecast if needed. Otherwise we’re monitoring Saturday for a chance for rain as well.

3. We may not be done with freezing temperatures, monitoring Friday morning in some spots but also the following week, Days 9-10, where unseasonably cool temperatures are expected and could mean chilly nights.