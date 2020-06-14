Sunday forecast: The heat continues

The hot weather continues with highs mainly between 92-97 degrees across northeast Kansas and that looks to continue through at least the middle part of the week before temperatures start to drop back down in the low-mid 90s to end the week and possibly 80s next weekend.

High Confidence: Humidity won’t be extremely high, still may be high enough to where the heat index is 1-3 degrees above the air temperatures so up to 100° for a heat index for those that have a temperature in the mid 90s.

High confidence: Winds will be breezy the next several days helping mix around the hot airmass. The strongest winds will mainly be in the western portion of the WIBW viewing area, west of Manhattan, through the middle part of the week where gusts will be closer to 30 mph. Further east winds will be slightly less with gusts 15-25 mph depending on the day.

Medium confidence: Extent of cloud cover….really it’s just a matter of mostly sunny or sunny skies but there will be plenty of sunshine between today and Wednesday.

Low confidence: Rain chances. Yes the chance of storms is possible beginning Wednesday night through Friday night despite no rain in the 8 day forecast however because of models differences it’s hard to pinpoint a timeframe to put in the 8 day without changing it everyday so have decided to take all chances out all together before putting a chance in. While there continues to be model differences over the weekend the chances are relatively higher as a cold front approaches. Timing of the cold front is also uncertain on whether it comes through Saturday or Sunday.

Today mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows around 70°. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph (stronger winds west of Manhattan).

Tuesday-Wednesday will remain in the mid 90s with gusts 20-30 mph.

Thursday-Friday depends on rain chances and/or cloud cover on how hot it will actually get but think most spots will start to cool down in the low-mid 90s.

Next weekend depending on rain chances will depend on if highs remain in the 80s (low-mid 80s) or are still able to get up around 90°.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. While the humidity won't get as high as what it was earlier in the month, it’s still going to be hot for the next 8 days. Make sure you’re practicing your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. Despite the quiet week ahead with dry conditions in the official forecast, there still remains low confidence on storm chances. Stay weather aware by checking the forecast everyday as the forecast will continue to be fine tuned as confidence increases.

