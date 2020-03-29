Sunday forecast: Sunny and breezy

After strong winds swept through the area on Saturday, the winds will be lighter today however relatively speaking. There will still be some gusts around 30 mph today but that beats the 40-50 mph gusts from yesterday. Enjoy the sunshine as well as we’ll get back to cloud cover at times through the work week. There should be sun everyday this week (at some point during the day) with possibly the exception of Thursday.

The rain chance is highest Monday night with small chance by the end of the week with low confidence on when it will occur however as of right now have it Thursday night being the highest chance but we’ll have to monitor Thursday and Friday during the day for any rain chances. The good news is any severe weather threat is low with lightning being the only threat.

Today sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds W 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight clear with lows in the upper 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow clouds will increase however with model uncertainty whether the clouds will increase during the morning or early afternoon.

Regardless by mid-afternoon at the latest it should generally be mostly cloudy. There is also a slight chance of light rain out toward central KS before 7pm with most spots dry until after 7pm. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered showers will be likely Monday night with an isolated t-storm possible. With most of the rain gone by sunrise Tuesday, clouds will decrease through the day with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be less than 10 mph and likely for most spots between 4-7 mph so the afternoon especially with sunny skies expected it should be the best afternoon when it comes to the lack of wind.

Wednesday is the first day of April and as of right now have mostly sunny skies however there is a chance clouds may move back in by Wednesday instead of Thursday so we’ll have to monitor that. Highs should remain mild again for both days, mid 60s to possibly up to 70° for some spots.

A cold front does push through Thursday night into Friday morning which will bring a chance of showers/storms out ahead of it and it’ll also bring a 10-15 degree drop in highs from Thursday to Friday with mid 50s.

__________________

Taking Action:

1. Today will be the only day we won’t have to contend with any clouds from sunrise to sunset, enjoy it.

2. Scattered rain is likely Monday night. Areas in extreme northeast KS may luck out on much if any rain as higher rain chances with higher rainfall totals are expected the farther to the south and west you go.