Sunday forecast: Rain mainly in the morning

A rainy Sunday morning is expected with the coverage decreasing by the afternoon with cloud cover continuing. The next chance for rain after today will be late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few smaller chances by the end of the week. Temperatures will be warming through Wednesday before cooling back down to more seasonal temperatures to end the week.

Today rain likely this morning before becoming more isolated to at best scattered this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight will continue with mostly cloudy skies however if we get a little bit of clearing, fog may develop. Right now the risk for fog is low and it won’t be widespread Monday morning but certainly something we'll keep an eye on. Lows in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Showers/storms will develop in south-central KS Monday evening where the higher risk for severe weather will be and as the storms move into northeast KS after midnight the risk for severe weather will decrease. Not impossible to have small hail or gusty winds however the concern lies with the better chance for lightning and heavy rain compared to what we have this morning.

The storms will stick around Tuesday morning before drying out by the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s. Gusts around 20 mph are expected.

Cooler weather will come in to end the week, Thursday/Friday with highs closer to more seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s. There is a chance for storms Thursday night into Friday morning then again Friday night into Saturday morning but as of right now most of the daytime hours look to remain dry.

Taking Action:

1. Rain is likely this morning, diminishing by this afternoon

2. Storms are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. While the risk for strong or severe storms are low it is something to keep an eye on.