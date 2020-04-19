Sunday forecast: Mild weather continues

We finally got back to more seasonal temperatures yesterday after a stretch of unseasonably cool days through the work week. The good news is the mild temperatures stick around throughout the entire week with highs pretty consistent ranging anywhere from the mid 60s to low 70s for much of the week.

You’ll also notice several rain chances in the 8 day. As of now the highest chance is Wednesday but even that is still in question between the computer models on how widespread the rain will be and how heavy it will be. With all these rain chances in the forecast we’ll have to take it one day at a time for specifics such as how widespread, timing and IF there is going to be a risk of severe weather. As of now the severe weather risk is low so all we’d be dealing with is lightning and brief moderate to heavy rain.

Today a spotty light rain shower can’t be ruled out this morning otherwise clouds will decrease this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after 4am. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow there is a chance for rain in the morning mainly north of I-70 with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer with upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/W 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tuesday may end up being the pick day of the week with the combination of light winds, lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures around 70° (although Thursday will be a close tie).

Wednesday and Friday will have scattered showers/storms through the day but as mentioned above there does remain differences in the models on specifics such as how widespread and how heavy the rain will be.

While the forecast indicates dry conditions next weekend there does remain small chances for rain so don’t be surprised if we have to push in a rain chance for either day as confidence increases through the next couple days.

________________________

Taking Action:

Any outdoor activities you have (exercise, gardening, etc) just stay weather aware with the chances for t-storms. Remember if you hear thunder go indoors. Right now Wednesday and Friday are the highest chances for widespread rain compared to the other chances where you would just have to check the forecast on that day and/or the radar before heading out.

