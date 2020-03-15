Sunday forecast: Another dreary and cloudy day

Overcast skies will continue not only today but for the next several days. There is a chance we may have a few peaks of sun by Tuesday but don’t be surprised if cloud cover remains and you don’t see the sun until Friday at the earliest.

The reason for all the cloud cover is several rounds of rain that will be moving through the area. Most of which will fall Wednesday and Thursday and be heavy at times.

Today patchy drizzle will continue this morning but by this afternoon we’ll start to dry out in the lower levels which will reduce the chance for drizzle however it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 40s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight lows in the mid 30s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph. Scattered rain showers will start to move in after midnight.

Tomorrow rain will continue through at least the morning hours and become more isolated if at all by the afternoon. Highs warm up to around 50°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

There will be another chance for rain showers Monday night however it shouldn’t last into Tuesday so expect Tuesday to remain dry with highs in the low-mid 50s.

Tuesday night through Thursday night will have several rounds of rain moving through the area. At this time Thursday may be more of a washout vs Wednesday but we’ll have to fine tune the timing and overall coverage as we get closer. There may even be some t-storms during this time as well. Highs will be in the 60s.

A cold front pushes through during the day Friday leading to highs stuck in the 40s to end the week as conditions dry out.

________________

Taking Action:

1. If you have outdoor plans Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are the days you may want to consider a Plan B due to rain although Monday is a lower chance for widespread rain compared to Wednesday/Thursday.

2. The threat for t-storms increases Wednesday and Thursday and while there are specific details that are still unknown, there is a small risk for a few strong or even severe storms. Nothing widespread but certainly an aspect of the forecast to stay updated on as we get closer.