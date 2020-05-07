Sun returns, breezy and still cool Friday

Rain will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. There could be some rumbles of thunder at times, but the threat of severe weather is low.

The rain should exit the area by early Friday morning, leaving us with a dry day. The winds will be breezy out of the north behind a cold front, so even with returning sunshine, high temperatures will only make it to near 60 degrees during the afternoon.

The unseasonably cool weather will continue throughout the weekend. Morning low temperatures Saturday will start out in the mid to upper 30s, so some patchy frost cannot be ruled out.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s with breezy northwest winds behind another cold front.

Temperatures will stay cool until the middle of next week when highs will eventually return to the 70s. We will enter an active pattern with returning chances for showers and storms by the middle to end of next week. Some of the storms could be strong or severe, so check back for later forecasts.