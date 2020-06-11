Summer reading activities handed out at Auburn-Washburn meal distributions

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has teamed up with the Auburn-Washburn School District in order to continue distribution of meals says the school district.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will hand out summer reading resources with meal distributions at the Auburn-Washburn grab-and-go meal distribution on Thursdays says a release from the school district.

The library says that the goal of the distributions is to encourage students to keep reading and learning over the summer, especially since in person classes ended early this year due to COVID-19.

The District says that each student will receive a bag with activity sheets tied to the library’s summer reading program, which includes instructions to sign up and record their reading, activities tied to the Virtual Summer Gallery Exhibit, Story Worlds and a full list of online events and activities to do at home.

The library says that each week the bags will have different activities, while on the final week each student will get to keep a book. The library says that staff will be on hand at the distributions in case parents have questions on the programs or resources provided by the library.

The District says that library materials will be available on Thursdays and the Auburn-Washburn grab-and-go meals will be available every day of the week at the following locations:

- Washburn Rural High School (5900 SW 61st St) – 10:30 am-Noon

- Auburn Elementary (810 N Commercial St, Auburn) – 10:30 am-Noon

- Pauline Central (6625 SW Westview Rd) – 10:30 am-Noon

The School District says that meal distributions will continue at all three states until June 30 while food supplies and staffing last. Beginning July 1, the distributions will only take place at Pauline Central while adjustments to the process will be made according to the District.

The Pauline Central program will continue through July 28, while food supplies and staffing last. Meals for Friday, July 3, will be handed out on Thursday, July 2, because there will be no Friday distribution in observance of the July 4 Holiday says the District.

