Summer STEM Institute moves to virtual sessions in 10th year

Heading into the tenth year of their Summer STEM Institute, the planning committee for the partnership between USD 383, Kansas State University, and Manhattan Area Technical College are making adjustments to their program for the June 2020 session.

With so many changes this spring due to COVID-19, organizers felt cancelling the program, which is normally held on the K-State campus, was not an option, and are even opening the program to all students grades 5 through 7.

The Summer STEM Institute is offers 4 weeks of courses, students get to choose 4 courses, one for each week of the program and this year they have moved the program online.

Students in the USD 383 Manhattan Ogden district will have the opportunity to check out devices to gain access to the virtual program.

Students from outside the district can participate, but they will need to provide their own devices.

“We’re going to create kits and we’re going to get those kits to these students, because, exactly what you said at the very beginning, Becky, this is something our kids need, our parents need.” USD 383, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Paula Hough says.

“Let’s do it, let’s…it’s…it would be easier to say no, but let’s do it because our kids need it and…and the families need it, I think, as well.” KSU College of Education, Dept of Curriculum and Instruction, assistant professor, Dr. Lori Goodson says.

Summer STEM Institute would not be possible without the time and efforts of the planning committee and the teachers who are leading the sessions.

For more information on courses, how to enroll and fees associated with the 2020 Summer STEM Institute visit the USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden website.