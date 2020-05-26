Study shows which states have best internet access

During the COVID-19 pandemic internet access has been an essential, a recent study shows which areas of the country are being left behind.

SatelliteInternet.com has conducted a survey to more effectively gauge America’s digital divide. The company measured the percentage of households with internet to find the best and worst states for internet connectivity.

The research found that southern states were some of the least connected. Washington and California were the most well connected, both are tech hotspots. While Utah and Colorado only had 10% of households without connectivity, Kansas has 15% of households without internet.

For more the full report go to SatelliteInternet.com

