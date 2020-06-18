Study shows 1 in 5 Kansas drivers break more rules of the road during lockdown

A recent study shows almost 20% of Kansas drivers admit to breaking more rules of the road than usual during lockdown.

A survey done by Gunther Volkswagen shows that with fewer cars on the road the U.S. has seen a surge in speeding and reckless behavior on its roadways, which has led to disproportionate numbers of accidents and fatalities.

Gunther Volkswagen say respondents showed tailgating and not indicating before merging are the main reasons they get road rage.

The study revealed over 50% of respondents said lockdown has shown the need to rethink the way roads are used.

In Kansas the survey showed roughly 17% of Kansans admitted to breaking more driving rules than usual, which is more than the national average of 13%.

The survey showed that while 27% of respondents said tailgating and not turning on turn signals are what causes most of their road rage, 26% said cellphone usage bothered them, 10% said it was cutting of a queue of traffic and the last 10% said blocking the outside lane was the cause of theirs.

While Americans have been under lockdown, 54% believe lockdowns have shown an opportunity to relook at the way roads are used on a daily basis, such as the need to install more bike lanes and reserving more space for pedestrians.

The survey showed that since lockdowns had been enforced, there were fewer accidents due to a decrease in the number of those regularly driving on the road, prompting 82% to say insurance companies should issue rebates to customers or lower premiums.

‘If you see an empty road ahead of you while driving home from the store, it can be tempting to ignore stop signs and traffic lights,’ says Joe Gunther from Gunther Volkswagen. ‘But accidents are aptly named because you cannot predict them. While you may think there is no one else on the road, vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians can come out of nowhere. If you or they are ignoring rules of the road, it could be a terrible incident waiting to happen.’

For more information on the survey or to see what other states said visit the Gunther Volkswagen website.

