Study reveals America's favorite side-jobs

While many feel the economic effects of the COIVD-19 pandemic, retirees are looking to side jobs for additional income.

Choice Mutual, a final expense insurance agency, surveyed seniors on their favorite part-time jobs.

The study shows that the most popular side job in Kansas is a Licensed Practical Nurse, along with Michigan, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Many seniors have been choosing to apply for bookkeeping jobs, making it the most popular part-time job. However, the highest-paid part-time jobs is a dental hygienist which makes an average of $59,077 a year.

Among other popular side-hustles are school bus driver, orderly, substitute teacher and home health aide.

For more on the study visit the Choice Mutual Website.

