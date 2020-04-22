Study finds Topeka 5th most unionized metro area in US

A report compiled by Construction Coverage has named Topeka the fifth most unionized small metropolitan area in the country.

Topeka's union membership rate is 26.2 percent, compared to the national average of 10.3 percent. Only Monroe, MI, Glens Falls, NY, Springfield, IL, and the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande area in California have higher union percentages among small metropolitan areas in the country.

Government unions have the highest participation rate at nearly 40 percent.