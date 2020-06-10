Study finds Hertz rental cars selling at deep discounts

With the declaration of bankruptcy by Hertz the company has begun selling its vehicles at deeper discounts according to a study by iSeeCars.

Hertz is selling their vehicles at deeper discounted prices through Hertz Car Sales® due to the company filing for bankruptcy says a study done by iSeeCars, an online automotive search engine.

The study found that Hertz vehicles are being found on average at discount of almost $1,400, which is over 40% more than the average discount for Hertz vehicles in April which rang in at a little under $1,000 per vehicle.

What does this mean for Topeka drivers though?

For Topekans this means the Hertz Topeka location will be selling its vehicle lot as well at these discounted prices says iSeeCars.

iSeeCars analyzed which vehicles would be providing the best deals from a study of over 20,000 used cars from model years 2017 – 2019.

The study revealed the top 10 best deals as follows:

BMW 7 Series: Average price $42,680, average savings $6,877

Chevrolet Trax: Average price $11,196, average savings $1,714

Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Average price $28,555, average savings $4,252

INIFINITI QX50: Average price $27,760, average savings $4,145

Toyota Tundra: Average price $31,383, average savings $4,714

Nissan Versa Note: Average price $9,533, average savings $1,375

Buick Cascada: Average price $15,564, average savings $2,241

Kia Forte: Average price $10,851, average savings $1,468

Volkswagen Golf: Average price $14,434, average savings $2,023

Nissan Quest: Average price $13,874, average savings $1,810

For more on the study visit the iSeeCars website.

