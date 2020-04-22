Student's home catches fire, teachers calm him via Zoom

A Topeka Public Schools student who experiences anxiety was in a one-on-one Zoom session with his teachers when a fire began inside his home.

The student was alone at the time, with a parent in another part of the house. His teachers, Catherine Wrisley and Kathleen Foster, were able to calm the student down and direct him outside to wait for fire crews. They stayed on the line with the student until they felt safe enough to disconnect.

Topeka Public Schools says this incident shows virtual learning through platforms like Zoom is "not only helpful for instruction, but also important for providing the social and emotional supports students need", especially in these difficult times.