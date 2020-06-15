Structure fire ruled accident by Topeka Fire Department

Topeka Fire Department crews were dispatched to a structure fire on SW Lincoln St. a little before 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, says the TFD.

Fire crews say that upon arrival they found heavy fire involvement of the front windows and door of the building. Crews say a burning mattress was located in the front yard and was removed by occupants before firefighters arrived.

According to the Fire Department a search revealed all occupants had been able to self-evacuate before department arrival.

According to a release from TFD one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation and was treated for injuries at the scene.

Crews say that the fire was contained to the building t started in, but significant damage was done to the front bedroom.

TFD says following investigation it found the fire to be accidental, most likely related to the use of smoking related materials. The Department says structural damage listed at $7,500 with $4,500 in lost items and working smoke detectors were not present within the building.