Topeka Fire crews believe careless disposal of smoking materials may have caused an overnight house fire.

Crews responded to a blaze at 2425 SE Lakeshore Blvd. around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a deck behind the house.

Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived.

Topeka Fire said the home suffered moderate damage, with an estimated structural loss of $7,500 and content loss of $3,500.