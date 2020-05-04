Strong winds topple semi Monday morning near Silver Lake

Shawnee County sheriff's officials say no one was hurt when strong winds toppled a semi Monday morning just northwest of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. Monday on US-24 highway, just east of N.W. Huxman Road.

The semi, which was traveling west on US-24, came to rest on its right side just off the north side of the highway.

Sheriff's deputies were on the scene for more than an hour to help divert traffic around the crashed semi.

The location was about 2 miles east of Silver Lake.