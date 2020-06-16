Strange Law Firm, PC welcomes Ashley Franden

Ashley Franden, a family law attorney, is the newest face at Strange Law Firm, PC in Topeka.

Franden will be joining the firm as a Junior Associate Attorney, serving Shawnee County and the surrounding area.

The firm says Franden will be able to assist clients facing family law matters such as divorce, child custody and child support, fathers’ rights and paternity, adoption, modification of current orders protective orders and restraining orders.

Franden says she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work from Kansas State University, and then went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law. While at Washburn she earned a Family Law Certificate and was a member of Texas Young Lawyers Association Trial Team and the Pro Bono Society.

Before joining Strange Law, Franden spent time as a Social Worker as a Permanency Case Manager helping children in foster care find permanent homes.

“The firm is deeply committed to helping support their clients during an extremely stressful time,” says Franden. “I look forward to using my ability to empathize with individuals to help assist them in achieving their goals. As a child of divorce, I wanted to be able to provide sincere legal representation, as well as emotional support, to those dealing with these issues.”

Strange Law Firm, PC is a divorce and family law firm with locations across the Midwest. For more information on the firm visit its website.

