Stormont enacts pay cuts to cope with COVID-19 response

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka is cutting pay for non-patient care staff as it deals with its COVID-19 response.

In an email to employees Tuesday evening, CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said their new workforce plan strives to provide a paycheck for all workers. However, he said the coronavirus pandemic is "greatly disrupting our organizations' financial foundation."

"Our goal is to preserve our team," Dr. Kenagy said. "When sacrifice is required, we have vowed to share it equitably. Team Stormont Vail has been inspiring, exhibiting a remarkable flexibility and adaptation."

Staff is being trained to move into areas of critical need, and some may be reassigned to new roles.

As for pay, employees who are not working will have pay cut in half, with no one dropped below a rate of $12.45 an hour.

Other cuts:

CEO (Dr. Kenagy): 35 percent

Senior Vice Presidents: 25 percent

Vice Presidents: 20 percent

Administrative directors/directors: 15 percent

Non-patient facing roles/from home: 10 percent

Employees in face-to-face patient care roles in acute care and ambulatory settings will see no pay reduction.

"The challenges we face are unprecedented and our course unchartered," Kenagy said. "We are all experiencing a mix of pride, professional commitment, fear, anxiety and uncertainty. I am continuously inspired by your care for each other, our communities and our patients. We will rise to this challenge together."

The plan is effective April 5. Kenagy says they'll review it every 30 days as the situation continues.