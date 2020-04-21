Stormont Vial starts in-house testing for COVID-19

Stormont Vail says they have started in-house testing for the coronavirus.

According to Stormont, results from their in-house tests can come back within an hour.

“Our goal is to process as many tests as needed to enable us to safely re-open service areas that have been paused because of the pandemic,” the hospital said in their daily news release.

As of Tuesday, they have over 2,000 people through their acute respiratory clinic, COVID-19 test center, Emergency Department and inpatient areas.