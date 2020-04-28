Stormont Vail workers thanked with pizza delivery

A special delivery fed hungry health care workers Tuesday.

Garrison Insurance and Topeka Pizza partnered to serve pizzas to Stormont Vail employees.

Both dayshift and nightshift workers were treated to a meal as a 'thank you' for their dedication.

Jim Garrison, of Garrison Insurance says seeing everything people have gone through during the coronavirus outbreak pushes him to do good.

"We've all gone through so many things in the last six weeks, whether it's family, whether it's professional, whether it's reduction in hours, what we can and can't do, so to be able to give back to the Topeka community, like so many others are right now, it really gives me a burning passion to keep doing good stuff here in Topeka," Garrison said.