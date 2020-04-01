Stormont Vail to implement new visitor restrictions

Topeka's Stormont Vail Health plans to further restrict visitors to its facilities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As of Wednesday evening, Stormont was treating seven positive coronavirus patients in-house, and has seen a total of 21 patients test positive overall.

The new visitor policies take effect Friday, April 3. They include:

- Birthplace/MFM: Mother, Baby and 1 visitor

-Breastfeeding clinic: Mother, Baby and 1 Visitor

-NICU: 1 Visitor (ONLY the Mother or Father)

-Pediatric (17 and younger): 1 Guardian

-Operating Room Waiting Room: 1 Visitor

-Family for patients receiving End-of-Life, Language Services or with extenuating circumstances must be approved by Department Director.

-No visitors younger than age 18 are allowed.

-Visitors over 65 and those with heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes are highly discouraged from visiting the hospital or accompanying a patient to a clinic.

In addition, starting Friday April 3, Stormont will require all visitors to the hospital, and all patients and visitors at their clinics to wear a mask. They will provide homemade fabric facemasks if they are available.

People who wish to donate masks will find information on requirements for making the masks, and how to give them to the hospital at www.stormontvail.org/wetogether.