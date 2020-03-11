Stormont Vail testing three "persons under investigation" for Coronavirus

President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health, M.D. Robert Kenagy, said Stormont Vail Health is testing three "persons under investigation" for the Coronavirus.

One of the individuals being tested first arrived to one of their Emporia clinics with symptoms.

Kenagy said they could not release the age or any other details about the three patients.

The lab at Stormont Vail sent the results to the CDC to be tested yesterday afternoon and said they should get those back sometime on Wednesday.

Kenagy encourages people who feel symptoms of COVID-19 to call before going to the hospital.

The number for Stormont Vail Health is 785-354-6000.

He said the call helps them determine the most appropriate treatment and to determine whether further screening, treatment, hospitalization, isolation or quarantine is necessary.