Stormont Vail prepares for surge of coronavirus cases

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka announced it was cutting employee pay as it responds to COVID-19.

CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy explained what he called a tough decision.

He said the new normal of social distancing has cut Stormont's revenue in half, as they've had to postpone many routine and elective procedures.

Kenagy ensures the hospital will continue to provide high-quality care to its patients.

“This is not a phenomena, a crisis, that is going to resolve in the short-term," he said.

Kenagy said the coronavirus pandemic is evolving, but so is Stormont Vail's response to it.

“Our focus is the surge that we expect of patients suffering COVID-19 and our ability to care for them here in the hospital," he said, "Having enough beds, enough people to care for them and enough equipment and supplies.”

The hospital is currently treating six people who tested positive for COVID-19. They have 47 negative pressure rooms, 31 are in use, and they're adding 16 more by next week.

Kenagy said supplies are adequate, but the concern still lingers.

He said, “We’re being very careful with the number of masks we issue and working through protocols about how we might be able to sterilize and reuse.”

He also said COVID patients are staying in the hospital 14-21 days which could be a problem down the road.

"That's a big issue for capacity when you have very sick people who have very long lengths of stay, then it's difficult to free up those rooms for other patients," Kenagy said, "So, a big gap that we're gonna need to fill is an understanding of where those patients might be managed outside of the hospital."

While tough decisions have had to be made, Kenagy said Stormont Vail's goal is to maintain its workforce through this crisis and provide them with a paycheck.

“We’re all in this together and we need to absolutely stay together and find ways to support each other through this time," he said.

Stormont Vail also announced Wednesday they are accepting hand-sewn mask donations for visitors of the hospital.

To help out, visit www.stormontvail.org/wetogether/