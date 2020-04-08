Stormont Vail prepares for Kansas' peak in coronavirus cases

As Kansas inches toward its projected peak in cases, Stormont Vail believes it's prepared to meet the challenge.

There are now 11 COVID-19 patients being cared for at Stormont Vail.

As rooms in the Intensive Care Unit continue to fill up, Kenagy said they are working to add more.

“A great deal of effort has been put in to expand our ICU rooms and our negative pressure rooms," he said.

Stormont Vail has a total of 54 rooms to treat COVID-19 patients and could have 16 more by next week.

Kenagy said, “We believe at our current state, especially given the new projections, that we will be adequately staffed and with an adequate capacity in the ICU.”

The latest projections show the state hitting its peak in the next week and a half.

“If it plays out the way that model suggests now, we should be able to meet the challenge," Kenagy said.

The shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) still remains an issue though, with regular masks and N95 masks in shortest supply.

Kenagy said, “We continue to actively manage our usage of PPE and at this point I think we’re in no better, no worse shape than many hospitals in our region and across the country.”

To raise the spirits of its staff, Stormont Vail began playing one uplifting song each day.

Kenagy said, “Knowing that the team is pretty stressed and working hard, it was just a way to say thank you and add a little bit of fun to a very tense and stressful situation.”

He said everyone is involved in the fight. "It’s so very important that we manage our actions across the community during this time, during the next three weeks in particular, to stay positive and stay together.”

Kenagy shared some good news on Wednesday as well. Two people have recovered and were released from Stormont Vail.

The hospital has also received several donations, including 400 N95 masks from Koss Construction.

You can visit www.stormontvail.org/wetogether for more details or call (785) 270-4096.