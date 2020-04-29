Stormont Vail plans to reopen once stay-at-home order is lifted

Stormont Vail plans to reopen its clinics and begin elective surgeries starting May 4th.

In the clinics, CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy said their goal is to start with 50% of the usual capacity, allowing for appropriate social distancing in the waiting rooms.

He said there will be door screeners at each location to regulate the amount of people in the building.

Kenagy said they will continue to limit people with heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and those over 65 for non-emergent visits. Telemedicine will still be available for those patients.

As the surgery centers reopen May 4th, patients will be required to go to the drive-thru testing site and return negative results prior to their surgery. Kenagy said those results could take up to 2 days to come back.

Kenagy said the Emporia clinic will remain closed as there is still an outbreak there.