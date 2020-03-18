Stormont Vail implements new visitor policy

On Wednesday, Stormont Vail Health implemented a new visitor policy.

President and CEO Robert Kenagy, M.D. said they now highly discourage any visitors over the age of 65 or those with heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

All visitors to a Stormont Vail Health facility also have to check-in and be screened for symptoms and travel history. The only entrances available are the Main Entrance at the North and South Towers and the Emergency Department.

The hospital's visitation hours have also changed and each patient is limited to one visitor. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No visitors will be allowed in Surgery and Cath Lab recovery areas.

Kenagy said exceptions will only be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and those needing language services.