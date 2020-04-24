Stormont Vail employees receive meal delivery as a thank you to frontline workers

Doctors and nurses at Stormont Vail Hospital received 600 meals Friday morning from Farm Bureau Financial Services, Jeff Briggs and Associates and other businesses as a thank you for their work treating COVID-19.

Meals included drinks from Heartland Coca Cola, chips from Frito Lay, salads from Reeser's Fine Foods, brisket sandwiches made by Hog's Wild BBQ, and candy from Mars.

Darlene Stone, the Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer for Stormont Vail said the donation is appreciated during the uncharted territory that is COVID-19.

"The community has really rallied around our organization and our team members and providers," she said. "We just really look forward to continue to work with them and support them in their time of need and they're supporting us during our time of need."

Jeff Biggs, the Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent behind the partnership with the companies said hospital workers have even more meaning in his life since a loved one joined them.

"My daughter's a nurse now so that's why we're here," he said. "She loves being a nurse and she puts it out there everyday."