Stormont Vail employees get a special delivery from Patterson Legal Group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- Representatives from Patterson Legal Group made a stop at Stormont Vail Hospital Wednesday morning to deliver boxes of pizza to those treating COVID-19 patients.
“They really are true heroes,” Tyler Patterson, Managing Member of Patterson said. “It’s terrifying work that they’re doing.”
The gesture was through the firm’s program “Patterson Gives Back” to support the local community.
The donation had special meaning as Stormont Vail was listed as a cluster site for COVID-19.
“They are true heroes putting their lives on the line evvery single day just to come to work and we see that now, “ Patterson said. “Everyone that’s showing up work everyday is really protecting all of us.”
Stormont Vail expressed gratitude to those in our community who have showed support to their employees throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
A list of those donors is listed below.
Great Harvest Bread Company- baskets of pre-packaged bread
Dillons (21st & Fairlawn)- 8 boxes of cookies
Little Ceaser's Pizza-1 0 Pizzas
Community Member - Jane Patrick-Cookies (5 dozen)
Lincoln Financial Group- Chick Fil A
Community Member - Connie Tarvin-snacks
Tailgaters 40 people
Certified Fireplace and Chimney-Individually packaged food items
Ignite Fundraising-900 chocholate candy bars
Community Member - Ashley Bates - Pizza for Surgical ICU
Black Bird Bistro-breakfast
Jeff Biggs Farm Bureau Financial Services - 600 Meals, Hog Wild BBQ, Frito Lay, Heartland Coca Cola. Mars, Reesers
Topeka Country Club - 500-750 boxed lunches
Community Member -Jersey Mikes
Community Member- Dialogue Coffee
Patterson Legal Group - Glory Days Pizza
Lakeside Daycare - 45 meals from FireHouse Sub
Globe - 300 meals
Community Member - Pizza
Community Member - Cracker Barrel
Friends from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - 50 meals Lonnie Q BBQ
Community Member - 50 meals - Meat & Cheese Tray, Thank you Cake (Sheet cake), Fruit Tray
Mars Chocolate, Candy donation
Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene -Pizza