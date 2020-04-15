Stormont Vail employees get a special delivery from Patterson Legal Group

Representatives from Patterson Legal Group made a stop at Stormont Vail Hospital Wednesday morning to deliver boxes of pizza to those treating COVID-19 patients.

“They really are true heroes,” Tyler Patterson, Managing Member of Patterson said. “It’s terrifying work that they’re doing.”

The gesture was through the firm’s program “Patterson Gives Back” to support the local community.

The donation had special meaning as Stormont Vail was listed as a cluster site for COVID-19.

“They are true heroes putting their lives on the line evvery single day just to come to work and we see that now, “ Patterson said. “Everyone that’s showing up work everyday is really protecting all of us.”

Stormont Vail expressed gratitude to those in our community who have showed support to their employees throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

A list of those donors is listed below.

Great Harvest Bread Company- baskets of pre-packaged bread

Dillons (21st & Fairlawn)- 8 boxes of cookies

Little Ceaser's Pizza-1 0 Pizzas

Community Member - Jane Patrick-Cookies (5 dozen)

Lincoln Financial Group- Chick Fil A

Community Member - Connie Tarvin-snacks

Tailgaters 40 people

Certified Fireplace and Chimney-Individually packaged food items

Ignite Fundraising-900 chocholate candy bars

Community Member - Ashley Bates - Pizza for Surgical ICU

Black Bird Bistro-breakfast

Jeff Biggs Farm Bureau Financial Services - 600 Meals, Hog Wild BBQ, Frito Lay, Heartland Coca Cola. Mars, Reesers

Topeka Country Club - 500-750 boxed lunches

Community Member -Jersey Mikes

Community Member- Dialogue Coffee

Patterson Legal Group - Glory Days Pizza

Lakeside Daycare - 45 meals from FireHouse Sub

Globe - 300 meals

Community Member - Pizza

Community Member - Cracker Barrel

Friends from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - 50 meals Lonnie Q BBQ

Community Member - 50 meals - Meat & Cheese Tray, Thank you Cake (Sheet cake), Fruit Tray

Mars Chocolate, Candy donation

Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene -Pizza

