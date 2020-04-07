Stormont Vail critically low on N-95 masks

Topeka's Stormont Vail remains critically low on N-95 masks.

The hospital indicated the need in a daily status report released Tuesday night. It also shows they fell critically low on masks Monday, but recovered to cautionary status Tuesday.

Stormont currently is caring for 11 COVID-19 positive patients, two fewer than Monday. 30 people visited their COVID-19 testing center Tuesday.

Stormont also reports the community donated more than 1,300 cloth masks to them. Stormont started a policy Friday requiring all patients, visitors, and staff to wear a mask in their buildings.