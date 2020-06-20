Stormont Vail committed to treating all with compassion

Stormont Vail says there are systematic racial inequities in health, employment and justice.

Stormont Vail says Juneteenth is a day to honor freedom from the bonds of slavery which is why the Topeka area hospital says the math clearly points to racial inequities in health, employment and justice.

“We are witnesses and feel deeply the vacancy of humanity,” says the hospital. “We are: created equal, endowed with unalienable rights, humans striving together for better lives. Black lives matter.”

The hospital wants to assure the public that its cultural tenets include commitment to treat all with compassion and dignity and awareness of surroundings so that staff may purposely connect with others and embrace diversity.

The hospital says that each tenet begins with the words “Together we…” which it believes shows the way forward, everyone working together.

The hospital also says it supports the ruling of the Supreme Court on Monday making employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity illegal under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Stormont Vail assures residents that its Equal Employment Opportunity Police specifically states the organization is an, “equal opportunity employer and adheres to the philosophy and practice of providing equal opportunities for all employees and prospective employees, without regard to the following classifications: race, color, sex (including sexual orientation), religion, national origin, age, marital status, uniformed service, disability or genetic information.”

