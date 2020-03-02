Stormont Vail Foundation and Azura Credit Union team up with Impact Debit Card

The Stormont Vail Foundation and Azur Credit Union are teaming up for something big.

The two organizations are working together to support the Children's Miracle. Every time someone uses the Foundation's Community Impact Debit Card to make a purchase, Azura will donate 5 cents to provide necessary resources to pediatric patients.

One of those patients, Max, is featured on the front of the card.

The money will go to children's programming that is not insurance-billable.

"So we're able to fund our birthplace, the breast feeding center," Foundation President Amy Burns said. "We're able to underwrite the cost of our NICU follow up clinic. Many of our children's programs we're able to provide funding for."

Organizers hope to raise as much money as they can with the community's help.