Stormont Vail CEO admits public should have been alerted after first team member tested positive

98 staff at Stormont Vail hospital remain in quarantine after more than a dozen employees, including a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19.

That number is down. On Monday 150 staff were in quarantine and 105 on Tuesday.

According to Vail CEO, Robert Kenagy, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will list the hospital as a cluster site on Wednesday during Governor Laura Kelly’s news conference at 2:00pm.

“We don’t know the ramifications of being named a cluster,” Kenagy said.

A cluster zone is an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

The hospital said at least one doctor, some nurses, and others have tested positive with the virus. The doctor worked at an outpatient clinic. Other employees with the virus are associated with the emergency department and the post-anesthesia recovery unit.

Two have recovered and have been allowed to return to work.

Wednesday Kenagy said the first team member tested positive a week, to a week and a half ago. He admitted the hospital should have alerted the community and all of its staff. "In hindsight, I wish we had," said Kenagy.

He said all team members are now required to check their temperatures twice a day. Also leadership must check in with their team members to see how they are doing physically and emotionally.