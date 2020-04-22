Stormont Vail CEO believes Shawnee Co. has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 pandemic

Stormont Vail CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy believes Shawnee County is on the downhill side of the COVID-19 pandemic and they're looking to recovery.

He said, “We believe we have passed the peak and that the peak was more like one of our Flint Hills rather than a Rocky Mountain.”

Kenagy said when the coronavirus pandemic hit Kansas, the hospital anticipated a surge.

“Thank goodness that has not materialized," he continued, "It’s in a large part due to the community and state taking to heart the social distancing.”

Kenagy said now the conversation has turned toward reopening the economy.

“That’s a really important discussion to have and it’s going to be extremely important that our community and our state and all of us together act responsibly as we begin to open up," he added.

Kenagy said that includes some form of social distancing.

“We just need to remember that the social distancing is a big part of what helped to slow the surge or dampen the surge," he continued saying, "We need to keep that in mind as we go forward."

Increased testing is also part of the plan. Stormont Vail began in-house testing this week, but the effort has already slowed.

"We’re severely hampered by the lack of supplies to do the testing, the reagents and test kits," said Kenagy, "We had an order that was supposed to be here and got reallocated and reprioritized to some other area. We understand that there are hot spots, but we also know we have the need."

He credits the community for helping curb the spread and said everyone will continue to play a role.

Kenagy said, “So, the message isn’t ‘see it wasn’t a big deal’, the message is ‘way to go’, ‘thank you’ and lets all continue to act responsibly.”

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said an exact peak is hard to identify with limited testing and a small number of cases, but he feels the county is on a plateau and wants to see the downward trend continue.